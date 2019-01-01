My Queue

Instinto

Tips para explotar a tu procrastinador interno
Productividad

Tips para explotar a tu procrastinador interno

Aprovechar al máximo tu tiempo libre muchas veces puede ayudarte a tener una gran idea para tu negocio. Descubre cómo hacerlo.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
Adquiere mentalidad de emprendedor

Adquiere mentalidad de emprendedor

Este tipo de pensamiento será tu mejor aliado para aprovechar al máximo cada oportunidad y levantar tu negocio.
Murray Newlands | 3 min read
Confía en tu instinto de emprendedor

Confía en tu instinto de emprendedor

Aprende a ejercitar tu memoria explícita e implícita y toma las mejores decisiones basadas en experiencias pasadas.
Matthew Toren | 3 min read