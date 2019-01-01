My Queue

InsurTech

Here are #5 Insurtech Startups who are Simplifying Insurance for India
Insurance

Here are #5 Insurtech Startups who are Simplifying Insurance for India

The upcoming industry has raised close to $290 million last year
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
From AI to Blockchain, Here's How One of India's Largest Life Insurer is Leveraging Insurtech Transformation

From AI to Blockchain, Here's How One of India's Largest Life Insurer is Leveraging Insurtech Transformation

Almost every insurer is looking to digitise, but the question how can they crossover the transformation seamlessly
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Insurtech Startups are Climbing Up but are We Ready for It?

Insurtech Startups are Climbing Up but are We Ready for It?

The global insurtech market revenue was valued at $532 million in 2018
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
An Indian Fairfax-backed Company is Simplifying Insurance for the Customers

An Indian Fairfax-backed Company is Simplifying Insurance for the Customers

The startup claims a settlement ratio of 92 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Why HDFC ERGO is Adopting the Insurtech Approach?

Why HDFC ERGO is Adopting the Insurtech Approach?

With the rise of technology and increase in smartphone users, the insurance sector is looking at a bright future
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read

What Can Drive Insurtech Revolution in India?
Insurance

What Can Drive Insurtech Revolution in India?

Here's how Cloud, Blockchain, IoT, ML are all waiting to disrupt the insurance sector
Parag Sharma and Mikhail Mitra | 5 min read
Insurance in Rural India: Tremendous Potential, But a Tedious Task
Insurance

Insurance in Rural India: Tremendous Potential, But a Tedious Task

There is a severe need to consider the expansion of the insurance domain in the rural sector, both by the insurance companies, as well as the central and state governments on a whole.
Subir Mukherjee | 5 min read
Different Forms Of Company Insurance That You Must Consider In 2019
Insurance

Different Forms Of Company Insurance That You Must Consider In 2019

One should definitely have at least one of these in order to financially protect an organization and for keeping the business running swiftly
Naval Goel | 4 min read
Why this Insurer feels Startups Can Lead the Microinsurance Game in India
Insurance

Why this Insurer feels Startups Can Lead the Microinsurance Game in India

Working with this mass market has demanded various operational and product innovations
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
The Latest to Join the Club of Indian Unicorns: PolicyBazaar
News and Trends

The Latest to Join the Club of Indian Unicorns: PolicyBazaar

PolicyBazaar is the first in the insurance sector to get a place in the celebrated unicorn club
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
How This Indian Startup Insured $12 Mn Funds from E-commerce Giant Amazon
Insurance

How This Indian Startup Insured $12 Mn Funds from E-commerce Giant Amazon

The latest infusion takes Acko's total equity funding to nearly USD 42 Mn, having raised one of the largest seed rounds for a start-up in India.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What Made World Bank's IFC Pump in Money Into This Start-up
InsurTech

What Made World Bank's IFC Pump in Money Into This Start-up

The insurtech recently secured USD 22 Million in a Series C funding led by IFC, Transamerica and existing investors
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
These are the Next Big Things in Insurtech Believes this Insurance Top Honcho
Insurance

These are the Next Big Things in Insurtech Believes this Insurance Top Honcho

It is important to embrace technology which brings efficiency and improves customer experience
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
This Is How Fintech Will Transform The Insurance Industry
FinTech

This Is How Fintech Will Transform The Insurance Industry

The insurance sector has benefited from Fintech and will continue to do so in the near future
Varun Dua | 5 min read
How Insurtechs Can Change The Way Insurance is Bought
InsurTech

How Insurtechs Can Change The Way Insurance is Bought

Companies should not just look at the digitizing the insurance segment but pay attention to the whole journey a customer is undertaking
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read