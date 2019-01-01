There are no Videos in your queue.
Intel
News and Trends
Plus, the wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in Series C funding and Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities.
Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
Whether they're turning 5, 10, 15, 20, 50, 60 or 100 this year, these businesses and products are worth commemorating.
There are two types of companies: those that have discovered security breaches and those that don't yet know they've been breached.
More From This Topic
Intel
After falling out with Tesla, MobilEye has been working with Intel on autonomous tech.
IBM
The open interface will help corporate and cloud data centers to speed up big data, machine learning, analytics and other emerging workloads.
Intel
Intel's goal in acquiring McAfee was to sell security software for more than just PCs.
Hardware
Hardware is still alive and well at IDF.
Intel
'We're truly inventing a world we can't experience today,' Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said today.
Intel
California-based Nervana will help develop Intel's artificial intelligence portfolio and enhance the deep learning performance of Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi processors.
Far Out Tech
Intel is partnering with Major League Baseball to deliver 360-degree replays that capture virtually every angle.
Self-Driving Cars
The company is set to announce an alliance to develop self-driving vehicles with collision detection specialist Mobileye and computer chip maker Intel.
Intel
Many new tech users around the world turn to mobile phones for their computing needs, and corporations increasingly rely on big machines rather than desktop models to run their businesses.
Obituaries
Grove's work and philosophy at Intel has become a blueprint for other startups.
