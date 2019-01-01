My Queue

Intel

Intel Partners With Rolls-Royce to Develop Self-Sailing Ships
News and Trends

Intel Partners With Rolls-Royce to Develop Self-Sailing Ships

Plus, the wool sneaker startup Allbirds recently raised $50 million in Series C funding and Walmart has acquired online lingerie retailer Bare Necessities.
Venturer | 1 min read
Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses

Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses

Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Venturer | 1 min read
How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics

How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics

From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
2018 Is a Milestone Year for Influential Companies Including Google, Tesla and Airbnb

2018 Is a Milestone Year for Influential Companies Including Google, Tesla and Airbnb

Whether they're turning 5, 10, 15, 20, 50, 60 or 100 this year, these businesses and products are worth commemorating.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
Why Your Innocent Office Printer May Be a Target For Hackers

Why Your Innocent Office Printer May Be a Target For Hackers

There are two types of companies: those that have discovered security breaches and those that don't yet know they've been breached.
Kevin Pickhardt | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Intel Buys Self-Driving Tech Firm MobilEye for $15.3 Billion
Intel

Intel Buys Self-Driving Tech Firm MobilEye for $15.3 Billion

After falling out with Tesla, MobilEye has been working with Intel on autonomous tech.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
IBM, Google and Others to Unveil New Data Interface to Take on Intel
IBM

IBM, Google and Others to Unveil New Data Interface to Take on Intel

The open interface will help corporate and cloud data centers to speed up big data, machine learning, analytics and other emerging workloads.
Reuters | 2 min read
Intel Spins Off McAfee to Private Equity Firm
Intel

Intel Spins Off McAfee to Private Equity Firm

Intel's goal in acquiring McAfee was to sell security software for more than just PCs.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The Most Intriguing Hardware at IDF 2016
Hardware

The Most Intriguing Hardware at IDF 2016

Hardware is still alive and well at IDF.
Matthew Murray | 4 min read
Intel Lays Out its Vision for a Fully Connected World
Intel

Intel Lays Out its Vision for a Fully Connected World

'We're truly inventing a world we can't experience today,' Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said today.
Matthew Murray | 10 min read
Intel to Buy Artificial Intelligence Firm Nervana Systems
Intel

Intel to Buy Artificial Intelligence Firm Nervana Systems

California-based Nervana will help develop Intel's artificial intelligence portfolio and enhance the deep learning performance of Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi processors.
Reuters | 1 min read
For the MLB All-Star Game, Expect Crazy-Cool Replay Action
Far Out Tech

For the MLB All-Star Game, Expect Crazy-Cool Replay Action

Intel is partnering with Major League Baseball to deliver 360-degree replays that capture virtually every angle.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
BMW to Team Up With Tech Firms for Driverless Cars
Self-Driving Cars

BMW to Team Up With Tech Firms for Driverless Cars

The company is set to announce an alliance to develop self-driving vehicles with collision detection specialist Mobileye and computer chip maker Intel.
Reuters | 4 min read
Intel to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs Globally as PC Industry Declines
Intel

Intel to Cut Up to 12,000 Jobs Globally as PC Industry Declines

Many new tech users around the world turn to mobile phones for their computing needs, and corporations increasingly rely on big machines rather than desktop models to run their businesses.
Reuters | 4 min read
Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dead at 79
Obituaries

Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dead at 79

Grove's work and philosophy at Intel has become a blueprint for other startups.
Reuters | 4 min read