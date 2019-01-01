There are no Videos in your queue.
Interactivity
Food Businesses
With its 'low-interaction dining,' food is the focus at Ichiran, a popular chain in Asia that recently expanded to Brooklyn, N.Y.
A team of researchers developed a new type of virtual reality called Interactive Dynamic Video.
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how this French home furnishings store combines ambiance and interaction to make customers stay.
The company wants to use the location as a cultural hub complete with original programming and partnerships with local artists.
Quizzes, web video series and reveal-based content should help engage prospective customers in a busy online landscape.
More From This Topic
Mobile Apps
Tracking app downloads is a dead-end strategy. Instead, entrepreneurs need to focus on adding value and keeping users coming back for more.
Interactivity
Eighty percent of millennials and 78 percent of Gen Xers say they prefer in-person communication with colleagues as opposed to virtual conferencing.
Interactivity
If infographics blew up because they caught people's attention where a boring report wouldn't, interactives are blowing up because they catch people's attention -- and hold it.
Video Tips
With so much noise in the online world, entrepreneurs are needing to get more creative to stand out. One way is implementing interactive video into your the marketing strategy.
Starting a Business
While it may seem like an appealing option, working from home can present momentous obstacles at the startup level.
Finance
After a false start, Lindsay Gaskin tweaked her business model and gained the attention of major investors.
Marketing
Follow this advice in order to go beyond basic marketing messages to really interacting with your followers and customers.
Technology
True Office gamifies the way companies train their employees, with its founder insisting it's cheaper and more fun than hiring an expert.
Technology
PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Marketing
Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.
