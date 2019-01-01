My Queue

Interactivity

Food Businesses

At This Restaurant, Human Interaction Is Discouraged

With its 'low-interaction dining,' food is the focus at Ichiran, a popular chain in Asia that recently expanded to Brooklyn, N.Y.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
'Touch' Videos With Interactive MIT Tech

A team of researchers developed a new type of virtual reality called Interactive Dynamic Video.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Paris' Madeleine & Gustave Is the Epitome of a Calm, Cool and Collected Retail Space

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how this French home furnishings store combines ambiance and interaction to make customers stay.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
We Took a Tour of Samsung's Cool Tech-Infused Space in NYC

The company wants to use the location as a cultural hub complete with original programming and partnerships with local artists.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
4 Secrets to Better Interactive Social-Media Content

Quizzes, web video series and reveal-based content should help engage prospective customers in a busy online landscape.
Brian Hughes | 7 min read

Mobile Apps

How to Get Users Hooked on Your Mobile App

Tracking app downloads is a dead-end strategy. Instead, entrepreneurs need to focus on adding value and keeping users coming back for more.
Sara Sisenwein | 4 min read
Interactivity

Why Face-to-Face Communication Won't Disappear (Infographic)

Eighty percent of millennials and 78 percent of Gen Xers say they prefer in-person communication with colleagues as opposed to virtual conferencing.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Interactivity

Here is Why Interactives Are the Next Big Thing in Content Marketing

If infographics blew up because they caught people's attention where a boring report wouldn't, interactives are blowing up because they catch people's attention -- and hold it.
Karl Schutz | 6 min read
Video Tips

4 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Use Interactive Video for Storytelling

With so much noise in the online world, entrepreneurs are needing to get more creative to stand out. One way is implementing interactive video into your the marketing strategy.
Yoni Bloch | 5 min read
Starting a Business

Starting Up? Think Twice Before You Work From Home.

While it may seem like an appealing option, working from home can present momentous obstacles at the startup level.
Wil Schroter | 4 min read
Finance

A Chain of Brain-Fitness Stores Gets Big-Time Funding

After a false start, Lindsay Gaskin tweaked her business model and gained the attention of major investors.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Marketing

5 Steps to Supercharging Engagement on Twitter

Follow this advice in order to go beyond basic marketing messages to really interacting with your followers and customers.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Technology

Company Turns 'Unsexy' Corporate Compliance Training on Its Head

True Office gamifies the way companies train their employees, with its founder insisting it's cheaper and more fun than hiring an expert.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Technology

Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs

PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Marketing

Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing

Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read