Interchange fees

Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees
Finance

Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees

The National Retail Federation appeals $5.7 billion Visa, MasterCard settlement that was approved in December.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
5 Questions You Must Ask Your Credit Card Processor

5 Questions You Must Ask Your Credit Card Processor

Confused about payment schedules and hidden fees? We'll walk you through the fine print.
Catherine Clifford
What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses

What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses

As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?

Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?

Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
Carol Tice