Interest Rates

Loans

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses

As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
Mark Abell | 6 min read
Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
3 Takeaways for Business Owners in Light of the Federal Interest Rate Hikes

Monitoring key predictors, like federal interest-rate hikes, as opposed to relying on instincts, provides a far better road map for your business's future.
Craig R. Everett | 4 min read
Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise

For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
Mark Abell | 6 min read
Expect the Fed Rate Hike to Impact Your Wallet

This is only the second time since the end of the Great Recession it has been increased.
Bob Bryan | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Small Business Loans

The 4 Lines of Credit Now Available to Small Businesses

Help grow your business with the one of these flexible financial solutions.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
News and Trends

5 Trends Every American Small Business Owner Needs to Watch in 2016

Technology will continue to cost less but borrowing is becoming more expensive. Don't expect much substantial from Washington in an election year.
Russ Fujioka and Gene Marks | 5 min read
Money

What the Fed's Rate Hike Means for You

Here's what the rate hike means to you and your wallet.
Reuters | 4 min read
Debt

How to Make Debt Work For You

Taking on debt comes down to its cost of capital and how you plan to use your borrowed funds.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Shark Tank

Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful Advises Moving Faster and Shedding Debt This Year

Kevin O'Leary sees interest rate rising and China's economy rising. He advises companies to get more productive.
Marc Wayshak | 6 min read
Small Business Financing

Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes

Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
Real Estate

5 Reasons Real Estate Is, Once Again, a Prudent Investment

The wreckage of the burst housing bubble has largely been cleared and mortgages are still historically low. America is ready to go home.
Brenton Hayden | 4 min read
Bank Loans

Keep an Eye on Your Commercial Loans

With mortgage rates on the rise, view some tips on how borrowing money from banks may be affected.
Al Davis and Bill Lawrence | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

Time to Get Out? Why Now is a Good Time to Sell Your Business.

High stock prices, low interest rates and years of profitability make this year an attractive for an exit strategy.
Peter Lehrman | 4 min read