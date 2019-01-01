There are no Videos in your queue.
Interest Rates
Loans
As re-appraisals drop, businesses should consider SBA-backed loans as a way out
With so many business financing options, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.
Monitoring key predictors, like federal interest-rate hikes, as opposed to relying on instincts, provides a far better road map for your business's future.
For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
This is only the second time since the end of the Great Recession it has been increased.
News and Trends
Technology will continue to cost less but borrowing is becoming more expensive. Don't expect much substantial from Washington in an election year.
Money
Here's what the rate hike means to you and your wallet.
Debt
Taking on debt comes down to its cost of capital and how you plan to use your borrowed funds.
Shark Tank
Kevin O'Leary sees interest rate rising and China's economy rising. He advises companies to get more productive.
Small Business Financing
Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
Real Estate
The wreckage of the burst housing bubble has largely been cleared and mortgages are still historically low. America is ready to go home.
Bank Loans
With mortgage rates on the rise, view some tips on how borrowing money from banks may be affected.
Growth Strategies
High stock prices, low interest rates and years of profitability make this year an attractive for an exit strategy.
