Interim Budget 2019

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019
Budget 2019

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

In the next 5 years, the government is aiming to build one lakh digital villages
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
#Budget2019: Govt Boasts of 98% Rural Sanitation Coverage through Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

#Budget2019: Govt Boasts of 98% Rural Sanitation Coverage through Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Swachch Bharat Movement is not just a cleanliness drive anymore, it has transformed into a behavioural change movement
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

India's most troubled sector doesn't need quick fixes anymore, will #Budget 2019 take the sector towards the resolution it has been yearning for
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Industries Demand Sops & Credit Support
Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Industries Demand Sops & Credit Support

Here's what the nation expects from Interim Budget 2019
Aastha Singal | 10 min read
Interim Budgets 2019 Expectations: Service Providers Root for Better Digital Adoption Measures
Budget 2019

Interim Budgets 2019 Expectations: Service Providers Root for Better Digital Adoption Measures

Despite the significant progress in the past years, Indian service providers are unhappy with certain regulations
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
Expectations from Budget 2019 for the Retail Sector
Interim Budget 2019

Expectations from Budget 2019 for the Retail Sector

Monetary issues are still plaguing the grass root level organizations, so what is the government doing to relieve the retail sector of this?
Ravinder Singh | 5 min read
Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability
Manufacturing

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability

Indian manufacturers have high expectations from Interim Budget 2019; are seeking safety from foreign competition, accessibility for global outreach and more
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Budget 2019: Incentivize Digital Payments in the Rural India, Says Industry
Pre-Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Incentivize Digital Payments in the Rural India, Says Industry

The industry is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2023
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget
Pre-Budget 2019

#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget

The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry
Pre-Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis
Pre-Budget 2019

Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read