Interior Design Tips

Why These 3 Design Changes Can Improve Your Store Sales by 50 Percent or More
Design

Why These 3 Design Changes Can Improve Your Store Sales by 50 Percent or More

Which is more important: interior design, marketing design or fashion design?
Matt Sweetwood | 7 min read
No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover

No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover

The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
Passion Projects and Problem Solving: How Noa Santos Started Homepolish

Passion Projects and Problem Solving: How Noa Santos Started Homepolish

The Stanford architecture and business graduate explains how his experience in the design space led to the creation of his company.
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress

Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress

Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
Houzz | 5 min read
Study: Office Plants Can Boost Productivity and Morale

Study: Office Plants Can Boost Productivity and Morale

While minimally-appointed office spaces are typically thought to be the most productive, one study suggests that ornamentation -- via greenery -- can enhance efficiency.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.
Productivity

Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.

This innovative pod was designed to mitigate daily distractions. But you can take simple steps to boost focus in any office.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property
Franchisees

This Staging Service Can Make Your House a Hot Property

Looks can be deceiving, but using a staging service to have your house look its best can bring big bucks from potential buyers.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
All 100 Employees at This NYC Office Share One Gigantic Desk
Office Furniture

All 100 Employees at This NYC Office Share One Gigantic Desk

'It's actually lower cost than if we had done standard cubicles and desks,' says Benjamin Palmer, chairman of the Barbarian Group, a New York-based creative agency.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Feng Shui and the Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Feng Shui and the Successful Entrepreneur

Your blank walls are doing nothing for your productivity. Bring these simple principles of feng shui into your office decor.
Lisa Evans
A Retail Extreme Makeover Provides Sweet Rewards
Starting a Business

A Retail Extreme Makeover Provides Sweet Rewards

A Chicago cupcake company's experience offers lessons on renovating an affordable, but neglected retail space.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
Retail Decor Tips from the Star of 'Tabatha Takes Over'
Starting a Business

Retail Decor Tips from the Star of 'Tabatha Takes Over'

The outspoken business-makeover specialist Tabatha Coffey of Bravo reality show fame dishes on how to keep customers coming back.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
6 Low-Cost Ideas for an Interior-Design Makeover
Starting a Business

6 Low-Cost Ideas for an Interior-Design Makeover

Does your restaurant or store need a face-lift? Consider these budget-minded tactics from a recent episode of 'Restaurant Impossible.'
Carol Tice