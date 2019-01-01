There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Interior Design Tips
Design
Which is more important: interior design, marketing design or fashion design?
The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
The Stanford architecture and business graduate explains how his experience in the design space led to the creation of his company.
Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
While minimally-appointed office spaces are typically thought to be the most productive, one study suggests that ornamentation -- via greenery -- can enhance efficiency.
More From This Topic
Productivity
This innovative pod was designed to mitigate daily distractions. But you can take simple steps to boost focus in any office.
Franchisees
Looks can be deceiving, but using a staging service to have your house look its best can bring big bucks from potential buyers.
Office Furniture
'It's actually lower cost than if we had done standard cubicles and desks,' says Benjamin Palmer, chairman of the Barbarian Group, a New York-based creative agency.
Entrepreneurs
Your blank walls are doing nothing for your productivity. Bring these simple principles of feng shui into your office decor.
Starting a Business
A Chicago cupcake company's experience offers lessons on renovating an affordable, but neglected retail space.
Starting a Business
The outspoken business-makeover specialist Tabatha Coffey of Bravo reality show fame dishes on how to keep customers coming back.
Starting a Business
Does your restaurant or store need a face-lift? Consider these budget-minded tactics from a recent episode of 'Restaurant Impossible.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?