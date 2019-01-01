My Queue

International Franchise Association

The Minimum Wage Battle Is Here to Stay
Franchise 500

The Minimum Wage Battle Is Here to Stay

The fight will continue to drag on, state by state and city by city, over the next few years.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
From Pizza in a Cone to Poutine: The Marketing Power of Far-Out Food Franchises

From Pizza in a Cone to Poutine: The Marketing Power of Far-Out Food Franchises

These franchise founders are turning oddball menu offerings into serious business.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
The Soul of Entrepreneurship: How Giving Back Adds Value

The Soul of Entrepreneurship: How Giving Back Adds Value

Giveback programs help franchises grow their community footprint and some can even be customized by individual franchisees.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks

Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks

The Original Soupman -- of Seinfeld fame -- says the food truck business offers unique opportunities for franchisees.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
For Some, Business Search Starts at Annual International Franchise Expo

For Some, Business Search Starts at Annual International Franchise Expo

This annual trade show, to be held next week at New York City's Javits Center, aims to connect prospective entrepreneurs with leading franchise executives.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read

Looking to Buy a Franchise? Here's How to Start
Looking to Buy a Franchise? Here's How to Start

If the cookie-cutter franchise model appeals to you, then take these first five steps.
Colleen DeBaise | 4 min read
Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises
Back to Civilian Life, Veterans Try Franchises

Last Veteran's Day, the franchise industry announced a new program for returning soldiers. We catch up on its progress.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
Franchise Industry to Grow in 2012 -- Report
Franchise Industry to Grow in 2012 -- Report

The coming year will see modest growth for the franchise sector, according to the International Franchise Association's annual forecast for 2012.
Catherine Clifford
Facebook Friends Franchises
Facebook Friends Franchises

The social-networking giant joins the International Franchise Association, with plans to appear at the trade group's annual meeting.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin