International Yoga Day

Why Yoga Is Crucial For Entrepreneurs More Than Anyone
International Yoga Day

Why Yoga Is Crucial For Entrepreneurs More Than Anyone

We bring you the exact procedure of the breathing exercises to rejuvenate you and keep you fresh throughout the day and give you a long life at the same time
Pooja Duggal | 4 min read
This Yogapreneur is Bringing Innovation in the Age-old Practice

This Yogapreneur is Bringing Innovation in the Age-old Practice

With over 25 different forms of yoga and 122 meditation therapies, the company has gained a lot of traction in four years
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga

Why Every Entrepreneur Must Embrace Yoga

Yoga could help us manage energies and convert negative energies into positive ones.
Beas Dev Ralhan | 3 min read
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This Yogapreneur

4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This Yogapreneur

Dr. Smita Gautam's entrepreneurial journey is an inspiring story for every entrepreneur.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read