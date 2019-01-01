My Queue

Internet Connectivity

Logistics is Key to Ensuring Rural-Urban Connectivity in India
Logistics

Logistics is Key to Ensuring Rural-Urban Connectivity in India

Companies that have already invested in the following features can adapt to the supply chain complexities quickly, and meet the growing requirements with ease
L R Sridhar | 4 min read
5 Industries Using Sound Wave Technology for Frictionless Data Transmission

5 Industries Using Sound Wave Technology for Frictionless Data Transmission

The medium of sound (audio) to transmit data is poised to replace the shortcomings of radio frequency alternatives such as Wi-Fi, beacon, and Bluetooth
Bhaskar Deo | 4 min read
Indian Government Gives a Thumbs Up to 'Strong' Net Neutrality System

Indian Government Gives a Thumbs Up to 'Strong' Net Neutrality System

Internet in India will Remain Free and Fair
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
Decoding The Smart City Concept

Decoding The Smart City Concept

Definition of a smart city differs from place to place but we will discuss certain basic aspects which are important
Rimpy Pillania | 4 min read
How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office

How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office

Roaming access points will prevent Wifi dead spots in your building.
James Parsons | 5 min read

More From This Topic

IOT: The Future of Mobile Apps Development
Internet of Things

IOT: The Future of Mobile Apps Development

Hardware spending by consumers and businesses on IOT devices will total almost $3 trillion by 2020
Gaurav Gupta | 3 min read
Both Business Models and Job Roles Run the Risk of Being Substituted. Here's How
Business Models

Both Business Models and Job Roles Run the Risk of Being Substituted. Here's How

While traditional competitors with similar product or service mix are important, it is the non-traditional competitors who are disrupting business models and job roles
Rahul Gupta | 6 min read
Here's What I Learnt After Attending Hundred Events
Business Events

Here's What I Learnt After Attending Hundred Events

Today's reality is people do multiple-task, often not by choice but as a mandate of their profession
Vinay Dora | 5 min read
#5 Benefits Of Navigation Applications
Apps

#5 Benefits Of Navigation Applications

A handy tool for travelling and searching, navigation applications are a blessing in disguise
Rishabh Beria | 3 min read
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
Ecommerce

'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'

In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
12 Surprising Office Wi-Fi Killers
Office Tech

12 Surprising Office Wi-Fi Killers

Think twice before you set up the office aquarium.
Nandan Kalle | 5 min read
#5 Things Sundar Pichai Wants To Work On In India
Google

#5 Things Sundar Pichai Wants To Work On In India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, taking questions today at the IIT Kharagpur where he studied 24 years ago, revealed his plans to work in India.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Welcome Connectivity With India's First Centre of Excellence for IoT
Internet of Things

Welcome Connectivity With India's First Centre of Excellence for IoT

The Centre of Excellence was launched in Bengaluru by Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
How An App Can Be Tweaked To Counter Bad Mobile Data Coverage In India
Internet

How An App Can Be Tweaked To Counter Bad Mobile Data Coverage In India

Little tweaks to enhance the user experience in unstable telecommunication coverage in India'.
Reechal Vardhan | 3 min read