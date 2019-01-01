My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Internet of Medical Things

How Technology Startups are Re-Designing Healthcare Delivery Model in India
Healthcare

How Technology Startups are Re-Designing Healthcare Delivery Model in India

Telemedicine along with digital medical devices, that negates the need for human intervention, has proven to be an effective model in delivering healthcare solutions to rural locations
Nilesh Jain | 5 min read
Top 5 medical Innovations in 2018

Top 5 medical Innovations in 2018

The combination of the Internet of thing (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology will deliver comprehensive best healthcare services for everyone to live a healthy long life
Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari | 5 min read
Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Technological advancements in the field of data management, AI and ML are now aiding healthcare providers and practitioners globally to monitor and manage their patient's in-hospitalisation and post hospitalisation
Nilesh Jain | 4 min read