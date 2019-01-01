My Queue

Internet of Processes

Is Internet of Processes the Future of Business Management?
Business Management

The system is still in its initial stages, but it will improve as learning goes. It is freeing workers from labour far more often than it is eradicating jobs
Khalil Zafar | 5 min read