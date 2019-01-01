There are no Videos in your queue.
Internet Service Providers
Net Neutrality
California, home to Silicon Valley, has enacted the nation's toughest net neutrality protections and will have to defend them in court.
The goal is to get two million rural Americans connected from 12 different states over the next five years using white space broadband.
Internet services will soon have a label with a breakdown similar to the nutrition facts on groceries.
Under the rules providers would need to tell consumers what information is being collected, how it is being used and when it will be shared.
Internet service providers are trying to undo the FCC's landmark Open Internet rule. Businesses must do more to defend all they've gained.
Crime
Within the last year, there have been more than 10 instances in the San Francisco Bay area.
Mark Cuban
The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
