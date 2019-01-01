Internet TV

My Queue

Verizon to Offer Custom Pay TV Bundles
By allowing more flexibility, Verizon hopes to lure customers away from cable rivals and upstart Web TV companies.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple TV Could (Finally) Be Ready to Launch by Fall

Company aims to pitch a 'skinny bundle' of popular channels for $30 to $40 a month
Geoffrey Smith | 2 min read
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Jason Cipriani | 5 min read
How Android TV Is a (Video) Game Changer

The man behind Google's first foray into the set-top business discusses how gaming will evolve.
John Gaudiosi | 8 min read
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read

Cable Wars: Intel Builds a Web TV Service, Sells It to Verizon
With this deal, Verizon might be looking to take on cable rival Comcast.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read