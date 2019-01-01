My Queue

Internet.org

You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.
Facebook

You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.

A little Doodle will do ya good.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Facebook Is Sending Up a Satellite to Bring Internet Access to Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook Is Sending Up a Satellite to Bring Internet Access to Sub-Saharan Africa

The move is part of the social giant's Internet.org initiative.
Reuters | 2 min read
What Businesses Can Learn From Facebook's Internet.org

What Businesses Can Learn From Facebook's Internet.org

Lesson One: By giving, you have a greater chance of gaining new customers.
Benoit Gruber | 4 min read
Surprise! Mark Zuckerberg Isn't a Workaholic. Well, Not Exactly.

Surprise! Mark Zuckerberg Isn't a Workaholic. Well, Not Exactly.

In his latest Q&A, the billionaire Facebook CEO talked work habits, net neutrality and virtual reality. He even fielded Qs from Richard Branson and Shakira. And, no, he didn't hire that dude who asked him for a job.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
4 Things to Know About Facebook's Plan for Total World Domination

4 Things to Know About Facebook's Plan for Total World Domination

Mark Zuckerberg is taking on Planet Earth by drone, laser and satellite, pledging to connect the 'whole world' to the Internet… One new Facebook user at a time?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Report: Facebook Wants Its Own Drones
Drones

Report: Facebook Wants Its Own Drones

Facebook is reportedly in talks to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-flying, solar-powered drones, as it looks to bring internet access to every corner of the world.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
In Mobile Push, Facebook Buys Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup Onavo
Technology

In Mobile Push, Facebook Buys Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup Onavo

The $200 million acquisition could also help in Facebook's mission to bring the internet to the masses.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses
Technology

Tech Giants Form Another Group to Bring the Internet to the Global Masses

Google, along with several other companies, form the Alliance for an Affordable Internet.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
With New Organization, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wants Everyone on the Planet to Be Online
Technology

With New Organization, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wants Everyone on the Planet to Be Online

He has co-founded a new partnership that aims to provide internet access to the billions of people who are without it.
Jason Fell | 2 min read