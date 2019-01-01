There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Internet.org
Facebook
A little Doodle will do ya good.
The move is part of the social giant's Internet.org initiative.
Lesson One: By giving, you have a greater chance of gaining new customers.
In his latest Q&A, the billionaire Facebook CEO talked work habits, net neutrality and virtual reality. He even fielded Qs from Richard Branson and Shakira. And, no, he didn't hire that dude who asked him for a job.
Mark Zuckerberg is taking on Planet Earth by drone, laser and satellite, pledging to connect the 'whole world' to the Internet… One new Facebook user at a time?
More From This Topic
Drones
Facebook is reportedly in talks to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-flying, solar-powered drones, as it looks to bring internet access to every corner of the world.
Technology
The $200 million acquisition could also help in Facebook's mission to bring the internet to the masses.
Technology
Google, along with several other companies, form the Alliance for an Affordable Internet.
Technology
He has co-founded a new partnership that aims to provide internet access to the billions of people who are without it.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?