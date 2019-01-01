My Queue

Interview Questions

Tired of asking the same boring questions for every interview? These weird interview questions can help you learn who your applicants really are.
Matthew McCreary | 7 min read
How to Ace Your Next Job Interview When You're the Boss

Needing to hire the right person is about as nerve wracking as needing the job.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Most Job Candidates Fail My Simple Interview Test Right Away. Here's How.

Here are five things you can do to make your job hunt easier.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
9 Questions to Ask Candidates' References

Job seekers aim to present themselves in the best light. But the very people they offer to validate their claims might point to other useful information.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
5 Questions Billionaires Ask Prospective Employees

The less billionaire you are, the more damage a bad hire can do to your company.
John Rampton | 5 min read

11 Must-Ask Behavioral Interview Questions
Extend the conversation beyond the resume with these 11 behavioral interview questions.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
How to Give Original Answers to 7 Cliché Interview Questions
In a job interview, expect to be asked these questions and answer them with stories tailored to make you the best candidate.
Heather Huhman | 5 min read
How to Interview Your Interviewer
Here's how to answer that final interview question: 'Do you have any questions for us?'
Glassdoor | 5 min read
How Authenticity and Smart Questions Will Help You Get the Job
Hear what moves you can make to rise above the competition.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
While They Interview You for the Job, You Need to be Interviewing Them as a Potential Employer
Smart questions make a bigger impression than well-rehearsed answers.
Marc Cenedella | 8 min read
How to Answer Interview Questions Like Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Four tips you can use to ace your next interview.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
If You Want a Better Answer, Ask a Better Question
In this video, legendary interviewer Cal Fussman shows you how to change your questions to change your life.
Kristen Aldridge | 2 min read
Are You Making These Common Job Interview Mistakes?
Ace your next job interview, regardless of whether you're asking the questions or answering them.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Never Go to a Job Interview Unprepared for This One Question
It's almost inevitable that you'll be asked, "Any questions?" That's your chance to show you've done your homework.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
The One Question Burger King's CEO Asks Job Candidates Is Much Harder Than You Would Think
It's all about having the right attitude.
Tommy Mello | 4 min read

Whether you are interviewing a candidate for a job, or being interviewed for a job yourself, it’s important for entrepreneurs -- and entrepreneurs-to-be -- to be prepared. Interview questions are asked to screen a potential candidate by targeting work history and job responsibilities, as well as person’s personality and behavior. While there’s a variety of potential interview questions and styles, the goal is to gather the necessary information in order to make an informed hiring decision.

 