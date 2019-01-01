There are no Videos in your queue.
Introductions
Entrepreneurs
Getting out of your comfort zone can make you a better entrepreneur.
How is it that some people seem to know everyone? How do you become one of those lucky folks?
First you have to get clear with yourself, then you turn your focus upon a customer or prospect to discover what they need and whether you can help.
The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars.
Here's a script you can use when sending the essential follow-up email.
Email
For an entrepreneur, connections are everything, and there's nothing more powerful for building those connections than a personal, warm introduction.
Product Launch
Don't let your genius product idea crash to Earth due to an avoidable marketing gaff. Heed this list and achieve lift off.
Introductions
A sudden introduction to a new person would seem simple enough, but most of us have neither thought it through nor gotten it down pat. Here's how.
Linkedin
LinkedIn's messaging feature allows others to get to know you first, on their own terms, which is preferable to pretty much everyone.
Networking
Think of networking as meeting new people so you can figure out how to be be helpful, instead of the other way around.
Email Marketing
The first impression is everything -- even via email. Here are tips to get it right.
Introverts
Have your opening line ready and find something useful to do. You're good to go.
Time Management
The busier you get, the less time you have to spend on unproductive meetings because, well, you're busy working on revenue-generating activities.
Funding
If you want to give in front of an investor to pitch your company, you better do some legwork first.
