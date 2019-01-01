My Queue

Introverts

How to Find an Introvert-Friendly Work Culture
How to Find an Introvert-Friendly Work Culture

How can an introvert get the alone time they crave and need in an office environment?
Glassdoor | 4 min read
The Best Jobs for Introverts and Extroverts

The Best Jobs for Introverts and Extroverts

Here are the best career options for introverts and extroverts, according to a career expert.
Glassdoor | 4 min read
The Sales Superpowers of Introverts

The Sales Superpowers of Introverts

Time to rethink everything you believe about succeeding at sales.
Matthew Pollard | 7 min read
12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact

You Don't Have to Be the Loudest Voice in the Room to Make an Impact

It's time for introverts to change the mold of what success looks like in an extroverted world.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression
Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Roberto Blake talks about how everyone deserves a creative outlet.
Salma Jafri | 2 min read
Why You Should Promote High-Performing Introverts
Ready For Anything

Why You Should Promote High-Performing Introverts

Here are some of the reasons why high-performing introverts are valuable to your ever-growing organization.
Glassdoor | 4 min read
Building a Network as an Introvert
Networking

Building a Network as an Introvert

Connecting people should be as much about helping others as helping yourself.
Natalie MacNeil | 3 min read
Even Introverts Can Excel at Networking by Following These Steps
Networking

Even Introverts Can Excel at Networking by Following These Steps

The three C's of networking -- Conversation, Connection and Collaboration -- create a context that helps even those most reticent about networking.
Marguerita Cheng | 6 min read
How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales
Introverts

How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales

A follow-up email and a smile on your face -- even one that your prospect can't see -- can help nail that sale.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades
Open Every Door

Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades

To be a great leader, you don't need to be anyone but yourself.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
5 Networking Tips for Introverts Moving to a New Industry
Networking

5 Networking Tips for Introverts Moving to a New Industry

Networking doesn't have to be scary. Here are some tips to make it smooth sailing.
Ellevate | 7 min read
In Leadership, Introversion Is Underrated -- and Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Share How They Use It to Their Advantage.
Ready For Anything

In Leadership, Introversion Is Underrated -- and Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Share How They Use It to Their Advantage.

Some of the world's most powerful leaders in business have thrived despite their not being born outgoing, chatty or comfortable in large groups.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity
Women Leaders

This Introverted Entrepreneur With an Oprah-Approved Brand Shares How to Rise Above Fear to Embrace Every Opportunity

Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price says getting out of your comfort zone is what makes you a strong leader.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You
Conversational Intelligence

3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You

The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read