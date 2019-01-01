My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Intuit Inc.

5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses
startup challenges

5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses

No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith

Leadership and Legacy Lessons From Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith

People who demand excellence don't get it nearly as often as people who inspire it.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read
A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl

A Small Coffee Company Just Won a Free Commercial at This Year's Super Bowl

Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

The new PC product gives small business owners direct access to Intuit's accounting software solution in the cloud.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Apple's First Social-Media Guru on the No. 1 Way to Market Your Brand

Apple's First Social-Media Guru on the No. 1 Way to Market Your Brand

Peter Friedman ran social media for Apple before it was even called social media. Here's his top social-media secret for building buzz around your brand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

9 Things Small Businesses Should Know About Amazon's New Mobile Payments Reader
Amazon

9 Things Small Businesses Should Know About Amazon's New Mobile Payments Reader

Amazon officially entered the mobile payments race today. Here's a helpful roundup of the most important details small-business merchants should brush up on before making the leap.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Facebook to Host 5 'Boot Camps' This Summer to Woo Small Businesses
Social Media

Facebook to Host 5 'Boot Camps' This Summer to Woo Small Businesses

The social media giant is joining forces with Intuit, LegalZoom and Square in a cross-country bid to boost SMB success -- and the ad dollars SMBs spend on Facebook.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
Marketing

The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie

GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc
Technology

Intuit Agrees to Buy Docstoc

Looking to become the go-to company for small businesses, Intuit acquires another startup.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?
Marketing

From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?

Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit
Technology

Xero Raises Additional $150 Million, Challenging Intuit

Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Adam Toren
Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration
Finance

Intuit Partners With Square for Easy Accounting Integration

New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses
Finance

Intuit Updates QuickBooks Online Accounting Tool With Customizable Features Aimed at Small Businesses

The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad
Marketing

Intuit to Give One Small Business a Free Super Bowl Ad

Financial-software firm Intuit launches a contest it's calling 'Small Business Big Game,' and the winning entrepreneur will score air time during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services
Growth Strategies

Accounting Software Giant Intuit Offers Health-Care, 401(k) Services

The maker of popular accounting tool QuickBooks has expanded its services into the world of employee benefits.
Jonathan Blum