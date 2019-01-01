There are no Videos in your queue.
Intuit Inc.
startup challenges
No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
People who demand excellence don't get it nearly as often as people who inspire it.
Death Wish Coffee Company succeeds GoldieBlox as the second winner of Intuit's 'Small Business Big Game' contest.
The new PC product gives small business owners direct access to Intuit's accounting software solution in the cloud.
Peter Friedman ran social media for Apple before it was even called social media. Here's his top social-media secret for building buzz around your brand.
Amazon
Amazon officially entered the mobile payments race today. Here's a helpful roundup of the most important details small-business merchants should brush up on before making the leap.
Social Media
The social media giant is joining forces with Intuit, LegalZoom and Square in a cross-country bid to boost SMB success -- and the ad dollars SMBs spend on Facebook.
Marketing
GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Technology
Looking to become the go-to company for small businesses, Intuit acquires another startup.
Marketing
Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Technology
Is your accounting software beautiful? New Zealand-based Xero thinks it should be.
Finance
New service can save business owners the time and hassle of manually feeding accounting data into QuickBooks.
Finance
The popular web-based program now supports payment and payroll integration, and CRM services.
Marketing
Financial-software firm Intuit launches a contest it's calling 'Small Business Big Game,' and the winning entrepreneur will score air time during the Super Bowl.
Growth Strategies
The maker of popular accounting tool QuickBooks has expanded its services into the world of employee benefits.
