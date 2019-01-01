There are no Videos in your queue.
Intuition
For entrepreneurs, making important decisions is a daily occurrence and business intuition is the key to doing it well.
It's important to know when to follow your heart and when to follow your head.
Trust your intuition to get the most out of life.
Why don't we trust ourselves while we're actually doing the work?
When people see your idea working, they will want to know how you did it.
More From This Topic
Decision Making
Book sense and common sense are two totally different things. You need both.
Data Driven Marketing
Data drives marketing but intuition, experience and judgment are what makes sense of the data.
Lessons
Remember that 'different' doesn't mean 'bad.'
Leadership
Prince kept digging deep, pushing boundaries and creating music and art that inspired millions.
Entrepreneurship
New research from the New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development sheds light on this iteration of the classic nature vs. nurture debate.
Use these three strategies to follow up on business contradictions that make you uncomfortable.
You know what you have to do. That little voice in your head keeps repeating it.
Intuition that has been reality checked is a good basis for strategy.
Leadership Qualities
These 10 traits will prove indispensable, no matter where you fall in the hierarchy.
