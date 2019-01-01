My Queue

Inventing

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s
From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life

Is your prototype ready for the next step?
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.

Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video

Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
The 4 Biggest Mistakes Inventors Make

Product development is a business. You can't afford rookie errors.
Stephen Key | 4 min read

Winning at Inventing Is a Numbers Game
Inventors too often focus on patents and expensive prototypes when what they really need is proof of demand.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Have a Lot of Clever Ideas? License Them to the Novelty Gift Industry.
When I walked into Hallmark and saw "Sweet Darts," darts inscribed with the words 'I'm Stuck On You," I smiled. Seeing my name on the back never got old.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Are You Trying to Protect Your Idea -- or Sell It?
Do you really need a patent? It all depends on who you ask.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Ford Files a Patent to Turn Self-Driving Cars Into Movie Theaters
If the patent is ever implemented, folks would be able to watch their favorite films on the go.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
How One Toy Company Gets Open Innovation Right
If you want to license your ideas, focus on finding those companies that are going to truly embrace you -- companies like Fat Brain.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
How One Woman's Mission to Preserve Her Mother's Mobility Lead to a Great Invention
Read how novice inventor Lesli Jenkins Wang got the conservative medical industry to accept her Free2GoRollator late last year.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
The Inventors of This Travel Jacket Set Out to Raise $20,000 With Crowdfunding and Ended Up Raising More Than $10 Million. Here's What Happened Next.
This is what it looks like to get 80,000 jackets sourced and manufactured in six months. Hint: It's one long, intense hustle.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
How Long Should You Push Before Giving Up?
A successful entrepreneur reflects on how naivety kept him going forward although things were really rough.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
How This Man Turned His Passion Into His Profession
A resourceful inventor brings his creative concepts to life.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
Protecting an Idea Is Easy. Selling an Idea Is Hard.
I received great advice from my patent attorney after freaking out about one of my big ideas.
Stephen Key | 4 min read