Inventing
Inventions
From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.
Is your prototype ready for the next step?
Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Product development is a business. You can't afford rookie errors.
More From This Topic
Inventing
Inventors too often focus on patents and expensive prototypes when what they really need is proof of demand.
Niche marketing
When I walked into Hallmark and saw "Sweet Darts," darts inscribed with the words 'I'm Stuck On You," I smiled. Seeing my name on the back never got old.
Patents
Do you really need a patent? It all depends on who you ask.
Technology
If the patent is ever implemented, folks would be able to watch their favorite films on the go.
Inventing
If you want to license your ideas, focus on finding those companies that are going to truly embrace you -- companies like Fat Brain.
Inventing
Read how novice inventor Lesli Jenkins Wang got the conservative medical industry to accept her Free2GoRollator late last year.
Crowdfunding
This is what it looks like to get 80,000 jackets sourced and manufactured in six months. Hint: It's one long, intense hustle.
Persistence
A successful entrepreneur reflects on how naivety kept him going forward although things were really rough.
Inventing
I received great advice from my patent attorney after freaking out about one of my big ideas.
