Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1980s
Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1980s

Without some of these inventions, we're not sure what life would be like today.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1990s

From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention

11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention

Have a good idea? Don't give anyone a reason to work around you.
Stephen Key | 8 min read
This Entrepreneur Gets Inspiration From His Childhood Inventions

This Entrepreneur Gets Inspiration From His Childhood Inventions

Leo Group managing partner Mossab Otman Basir was raised to push forward an any idea he had. Now his childhood creations remind him to always explore, innovate and iterate.
Mossab Otman Basir | 3 min read
From Entrepreneur to Shark: How 'Shark Tank' Helped Shape My American Dream

From Entrepreneur to Shark: How 'Shark Tank' Helped Shape My American Dream

In 2013, Jaimie Siminoff pitched his wi-fi doorbell, but was rejected by the Sharks. This Sunday, the self-made billionaire becomes one of them.
Jamie Siminoff | 5 min read

More From This Topic

9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation
business innovation

9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation

Every game-changer ever began as someone's idea. Configure your workplace to nourish your employees' little insights. The benefits can be bountiful.
Igor Makarov | 5 min read
Here's How Celebrity Chef Sunny Anderson Brought Her Super Bowl-Ready Snack Stadium to Market
Market Research

Here's How Celebrity Chef Sunny Anderson Brought Her Super Bowl-Ready Snack Stadium to Market

It's all in the research.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson
Predictions

The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson

Plus, Dean Kamen discusses which industries he thinks won't exist in 10 years and why he collects old technology.
C-Suite TV | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life
Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec on Entrepreneurship, Working with Inventive Kids and Bringing Prototypes to Life

Is your prototype ready for the next step?
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors
Inventions

Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors

By taking away risk, Quirky has empowered everyday people to take action on their creative product ideas.
Stephen Key | 9 min read
Vycle Replaces Lifts and Stairs With a Vertical Bike
Transportation

Vycle Replaces Lifts and Stairs With a Vertical Bike

It's basically a lift for one person that only requires leg power to operate. If you don't love it your fitness band certainly will!
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
This Polymer Device Can 'Walk' When Illuminated
Technology

This Polymer Device Can 'Walk' When Illuminated

The device itself has just two parts: a rectangular frame and a piece of special polymer material that can 'undulate and ... propel itself forward under the influence of light.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)
Apple

A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)

Look how far we've come.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
What the Creation of Apple's iPhone Teaches Us About Innovation
Innovation

What the Creation of Apple's iPhone Teaches Us About Innovation

Despite what you may believe about Steve Jobs, it isn't something that can happen if you go it alone.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s
Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s

Many of the products and services born in the aughts helped shape the world we live in today.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read