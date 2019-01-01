There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Inventions
Inventions
Without some of these inventions, we're not sure what life would be like today.
From Google.com to Nintendo 64 -- there's much to attribute to the 1990s.
Have a good idea? Don't give anyone a reason to work around you.
Leo Group managing partner Mossab Otman Basir was raised to push forward an any idea he had. Now his childhood creations remind him to always explore, innovate and iterate.
In 2013, Jaimie Siminoff pitched his wi-fi doorbell, but was rejected by the Sharks. This Sunday, the self-made billionaire becomes one of them.
More From This Topic
business innovation
Every game-changer ever began as someone's idea. Configure your workplace to nourish your employees' little insights. The benefits can be bountiful.
Predictions
Plus, Dean Kamen discusses which industries he thinks won't exist in 10 years and why he collects old technology.
Inventions
By taking away risk, Quirky has empowered everyday people to take action on their creative product ideas.
Transportation
It's basically a lift for one person that only requires leg power to operate. If you don't love it your fitness band certainly will!
Technology
The device itself has just two parts: a rectangular frame and a piece of special polymer material that can 'undulate and ... propel itself forward under the influence of light.'
Apple
Look how far we've come.
Innovation
Despite what you may believe about Steve Jobs, it isn't something that can happen if you go it alone.
Inventions
Many of the products and services born in the aughts helped shape the world we live in today.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?