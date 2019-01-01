There are no Videos in your queue.
Inversionistas angeles
Financing
Uno te hace crecer más rápido. El otro, además de dinero, te da contactos y socios. Identifica la mejor estrategia para tu empresa en crecimiento.
Hernán Fernández, socio-fundador del club de inversionistas Angel Ventures México, te dice cómo obtener financiamiento para tu proyecto.
Son personas o entidades que están interesadas en promover la iniciativa empresarial y participar en un buen negocio.
El capital semilla y los inversionistas ángeles son dos figuras que pueden financiar tu proyecto. ¡Conócelos!
