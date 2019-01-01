My Queue

Inversionistas angeles

Crédito vs. Capital: qué le conviene a tu negocio
Financing

Crédito vs. Capital: qué le conviene a tu negocio

Uno te hace crecer más rápido. El otro, además de dinero, te da contactos y socios. Identifica la mejor estrategia para tu empresa en crecimiento.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 5 min read
10 minutos con Hernán Fernández

10 minutos con Hernán Fernández

Hernán Fernández, socio-fundador del club de inversionistas Angel Ventures México, te dice cómo obtener financiamiento para tu proyecto.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 2 min read
Claves para acceder a los inversionistas ángeles

Claves para acceder a los inversionistas ángeles

Son personas o entidades que están interesadas en promover la iniciativa empresarial y participar en un buen negocio.
SoyEntrepreneur | 5 min read
¿Buscas dinero para tu empresa?

¿Buscas dinero para tu empresa?

El capital semilla y los inversionistas ángeles son dos figuras que pueden financiar tu proyecto. ¡Conócelos!
Elsa Vargas | 8 min read