investigation

Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever
Crowdfunding

Perpetrators of Crowdfunding Fraud Can't Hide From The Law Forever

For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Senate Committee Sets High-Stakes Vote to Advance Kavanaugh After Day of Drama

Senate Committee Sets High-Stakes Vote to Advance Kavanaugh After Day of Drama

The vote comes after a historic day of emotional testimony from him and Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in high school.
Grace Panetta and Joe Perticone | 3 min read
Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash

Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash

The driver's brother told a reporter Autopilot had swerved the SUV toward that barrier before.
Richard Lawler | 4 min read
Digital Knowledge Manager: 5 Skills You Need to Succeed at the the Newest Marketing Role

Digital Knowledge Manager: 5 Skills You Need to Succeed at the the Newest Marketing Role

DKMs use all the data a company has to determine what data it needs to solve problems and drive strategy.
Duane Forrester | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online
Federal Government

How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees for Harassment
Uber

Uber Fires More Than 20 Employees for Harassment

The company's investigation into harassment in its workplace continues, so more firings may be coming.
Nathan Ingraham | 3 min read
Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'
SpaceX

Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'

A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode
Tesla

U.S. Opens Investigation After Fatal Crash in Tesla's Autopilot Mode

The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Reuters | 6 min read
Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories
Tesla

Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories

A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Legal

Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
Facebook Launches Investigation Into Report of Political Bias
investigation

Facebook Launches Investigation Into Report of Political Bias

'If we find anything against our principles, you have my commitment that we will take additional steps to address it,' Mark Zuckerberg says.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices
Security

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
investigation

Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters
Apple

Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters

Officials responded to an emergency call from Apple's campus in Cupertino at about 8:35 a.m. local time.
Reuters | 1 min read