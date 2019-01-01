There are no Videos in your queue.
investigation
Crowdfunding
For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
The vote comes after a historic day of emotional testimony from him and Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who accuses him of sexually assaulting her in high school.
The driver's brother told a reporter Autopilot had swerved the SUV toward that barrier before.
DKMs use all the data a company has to determine what data it needs to solve problems and drive strategy.
More From This Topic
Federal Government
Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Uber
The company's investigation into harassment in its workplace continues, so more firings may be coming.
SpaceX
A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Tesla
The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.
Tesla
A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Legal
Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
investigation
'If we find anything against our principles, you have my commitment that we will take additional steps to address it,' Mark Zuckerberg says.
Security
The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
investigation
Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Apple
Officials responded to an emergency call from Apple's campus in Cupertino at about 8:35 a.m. local time.
