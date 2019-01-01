Investment bankers

My Queue

The Art of Selecting an Investment Banker
The numbers are important, but your relationship with whom you are crunching the numbers with is even more important.
Katie May | 6 min read
Maximize the Price of Your Business by Finding a Strategic Buyer

Here are 3 steps to take to find a buyer that's right, and most profitable, for you.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Want to Get Money From Mark Cuban? Here's How.

Getting the Dallas Mavericks owner to invest in your startup is easier than you think. Entrepreneurs who've successfully done so—and Cuban himself—weigh in on what to keep in mind.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read
The Ban on Talking in the Elevator at Goldman Sachs Can Finally Go Away

John Lefevre, the man unmasked as the author of the @GSElevator Twitter account that purported to dish out snippets of uncensored conversation at Goldman Sachs, was found to have never worked at the bank.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Lead Your Employees Somewhere Positive and Other Must-Read Business Tips

A look at how to get employees on board with your vision, why you should connect with customers and more advice for business owners.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read

Ex-Investment Banker Pursues a Business Idea from His College Days
Starting a Business

By digitizing old photos and videos, ScanDigital turns picture preservation into a profitable business.
Joel Holland | 3 min read