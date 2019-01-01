My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investor Outlook

This India-UK Innovation Fund is Taking Baby Steps to be able to Invest in India's Best Startups
Investor Outlook

This India-UK Innovation Fund is Taking Baby Steps to be able to Invest in India's Best Startups

The Innovation Fund focused on investing in FinTech, Smart Cities Tech and Emerging Technology is a unique offering and is an interesting place for startups to venture into for investments
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region

Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region

Prestellar Ventures' first fund based out of Singapore and India focuses on investments in companies that look at India as the go-to-market in terms of consumers and growth strategy
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Tête-à-Tête with the Indian Investor Who is Convinced India Deserves to be No Less Than the #1 Startup Ecosystem in the World

Tête-à-Tête with the Indian Investor Who is Convinced India Deserves to be No Less Than the #1 Startup Ecosystem in the World

Indian entrepreneurs have been able to find solutions to capital constraints and have been able to grow out of issues surrounding growth says Pranav Pai of 3One4Capital
Aashika Jain | 6 min read
Consumer Tech & Large Opportunity is Nasper's Pick for Investment Reveals India Head

Consumer Tech & Large Opportunity is Nasper's Pick for Investment Reveals India Head

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Naspers India Head of Investments Ashutosh Sharma explained the rationale that goes behind making an investment
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Sequoia India Talks About its Early Stage Activity for the First Time Ever

Sequoia India Talks About its Early Stage Activity for the First Time Ever

In a captivating LinkedIn post, Singh gave answers to the many questions journalists are always asking. First of the most relevant ones - Is it too early to talk to Sequoia?
Aashika Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Convenience, Clean Food & Millenial Consumption Hot Areas for Investment in 2019
Investor Outlook

Convenience, Clean Food & Millenial Consumption Hot Areas for Investment in 2019

When scouting for interesting startups in the agriculture technologies space, Omnivore looks for those that focus on the economics of a farmer's life. Companies that help in improving profitability at a farmer level; any new technology and technique that makes the farmer make more money interest Omnivore
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Fosun RZ Capital Wants to Bring China's Technological Expertise to India
Investor Outlook

Fosun RZ Capital Wants to Bring China's Technological Expertise to India

Tej Kapoor, the current Managing Director and Head of Fosun RZ Capital India, in a conversation spoke about how the company is looking to take Indian startups to the next level and help them leverage the knowledge that Fosun has from China
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace
Investor Outlook

This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace

Fireside Ventures boasts of creating iconic brands from ideas in consumer space by funding from seed stage to series A
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor
Investor Outlook

Indian Startups are Moving Beyond Valuations to Create India-suited Businesses says this Investor

Pankaj Joshi believes the second phase will see a lot of new businesses getting funded, those that will actually address problems that exist in India and not just try to bring a problem that has been solved in another country and try to copy-paste that solution in India while the problem may not really exist
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
India Should Focus on How to go from $3 billion to $10 billion Economy
Investor Outlook

India Should Focus on How to go from $3 billion to $10 billion Economy

Big data, global innovation and successful investor exits will help India scale
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Investor Outlook: Why Founders Can Make or Break a Business
Entrepreneurship

Investor Outlook: Why Founders Can Make or Break a Business

It's almost impossible to judge if betting on an entrepreneur will work in the long run or not
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read