Investor Relations
Be Your Own Boss
That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
WhistlePig founder Raj Peter Bhakta may lose his whiskey farm to the very investors that helped it grow.
Entrepreneurs start off with nobody to talk to but themselves. Success brings hosts of people to keep in the loop.
Creating a MAP will take no more than an hour of your time every month and will keep the lines of communication open, ensuring relationships with investors remain strong, and ultimately helping early-stage startups succeed.
Public companies have much to gain from the power of video to showcase their executives and their message.
More From This Topic
Marketing
It's high time these two teams involved in promoting a company should coordinate their efforts.
Finance
While many people celebrate going public, this new milestone can be challenging on many fronts. Here, we discuss how to keep investors engaged and your board satisfied.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
