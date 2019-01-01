My Queue

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
Whiskey War: This High-Flying Entrepreneur Is Now Facing the Fight of His Life

Whiskey War: This High-Flying Entrepreneur Is Now Facing the Fight of His Life

WhistlePig founder Raj Peter Bhakta may lose his whiskey farm to the very investors that helped it grow.
Catherine Clifford | 10 min read
As Your Startup Grows You Have More Explaining to Do

As Your Startup Grows You Have More Explaining to Do

Entrepreneurs start off with nobody to talk to but themselves. Success brings hosts of people to keep in the loop.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
The One Simple Tool for Transforming Your Relationship With Investors

The One Simple Tool for Transforming Your Relationship With Investors

Creating a MAP will take no more than an hour of your time every month and will keep the lines of communication open, ensuring relationships with investors remain strong, and ultimately helping early-stage startups succeed.
Will Ford | 3 min read
Though Few Have, Now Is the Right Time to Embrace Video Earnings Calls

Though Few Have, Now Is the Right Time to Embrace Video Earnings Calls

Public companies have much to gain from the power of video to showcase their executives and their message.
Ben Chodor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why Investor Relations and Public Relations Should Work in Harmony
Why Investor Relations and Public Relations Should Work in Harmony

It's high time these two teams involved in promoting a company should coordinate their efforts.
Paula Phelan | 4 min read
Just Gone Public? Here's How to Keep Investors Happy
Just Gone Public? Here's How to Keep Investors Happy

While many people celebrate going public, this new milestone can be challenging on many fronts. Here, we discuss how to keep investors engaged and your board satisfied.
Chris Collett | 5 min read