When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)
When Invoices Are Paid Late: the Crippling Effects Small Businesses Suffer (Infographic)

If SMBs were paid on time, they could hire an additional 2.1 million employees -- and reduce U.S. unemployment by 27 percent.
Eyal Shinar | 3 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams

5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams

Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Improving the Financial Health of Your Business

Improving the Financial Health of Your Business

Look at your startup the way a doctor looks at you. Take the measurements, perform the tests, make a diagnosis and take your medicine.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Invoice Organization Made Easy: This Cloud-Based Solution Was Created in 2 Weeks

Invoice Organization Made Easy: This Cloud-Based Solution Was Created in 2 Weeks

Plate iQ is helping a restaurant chain turns mountains of invoices into a more efficient operation.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
5 Tips to Get Clients to Pay on Time

5 Tips to Get Clients to Pay on Time

Cut out the stress around billing with these five strategies.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

More From This Topic

4 Strategies for Getting Paid Faster
Ask the Money Guy

4 Strategies for Getting Paid Faster

The Money Guy has tips for shrinking the window of time between mailing an invoice and receiving some income.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
Larry King's 8 Ways to Make Your Cash Flow Bulletproof
Cash Flow

Larry King's 8 Ways to Make Your Cash Flow Bulletproof

No matter if you own a huge corporation or you're the head of a one-man show, running out of money is the top way for businesses to go under. Follow these simple practices on a daily basis.
Larry King | 6 min read