My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iOS

The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018
Apple

The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018

Apple will roll out major updates to all its major software platforms.
Nathan Ingraham | 10 min read
Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS

Google's AI-Powered News App Arrives on iOS

Machine learning will help personalize and curate the day's news.
2 min read
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

The Safari browser is also getting an update.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store

iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store

Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro, which will take advantage of some powerful multi-tasking features in iOS 11.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
8 Weird Reasons Pokémon Go Isn't the Game Craze We're Used To

8 Weird Reasons Pokémon Go Isn't the Game Craze We're Used To

Heavens to Charizard, Nintendo's viral comeback app is making humans pull zany, dangerous stunts, all in pursuit of stupidly adorable Pokémon.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read

More From This Topic

Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move
Apple

Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move

The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
How the Latest Fake Minecraft App Reached No. 4 on the iTunes Charts and Then Disappeared
Minecraft

How the Latest Fake Minecraft App Reached No. 4 on the iTunes Charts and Then Disappeared

It was just one of dozens of malicious scam apps that copycat the wildly popular block-building adventure game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).
Parenting

Not Sure Why Your Newborn Is Crying? There's an App for That (Or a Few).

Parenting is hard. Leave it to an algorithm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.
iPhone

Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.

Step-by-step directions on how to free up enough space to upgrade to iOS 9.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack
Apple App Store

Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack

Malware affected more than 300 apps.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Customers Say iO9 Is Crashing Their Phones
Apple

Apple Customers Say iO9 Is Crashing Their Phones

Customers voiced their displeasure on social media and elsewhere.
Reuters | 4 min read
Telecommuters Rejoice: This iOS App Finds and Reviews Wi-Fi Cafes Near You
Apps

Telecommuters Rejoice: This iOS App Finds and Reviews Wi-Fi Cafes Near You

A new app takes the guesswork out of finding a reliable place to remotely work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
These Are the Crazy, Silly, Cute Emoji Coming to iOS 9.1
Apple

These Are the Crazy, Silly, Cute Emoji Coming to iOS 9.1

Extended middle finger included.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?
App Developers

iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?

Android has been the preferred OS until now, but heads up, small business: Here comes Microsoft.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon
Beacons

Why Google's New Beacon Platform Is a Threat to Apple's iBeacon

While Apple's Bluetooth technology only works with iPhones, Google's Eddystone works with iOS and Android operating systems.
Laura Entis | 2 min read