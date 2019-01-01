My Queue

Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move
Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move

The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
How the Latest Fake Minecraft App Reached No. 4 on the iTunes Charts and Then Disappeared

How the Latest Fake Minecraft App Reached No. 4 on the iTunes Charts and Then Disappeared

It was just one of dozens of malicious scam apps that copycat the wildly popular block-building adventure game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users

Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users

Playing catch up with Periscope and Meerkat, the social giant finally rolls out real-time video broadcasting for the rest of us.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Facebook Is Officially Testing a Craigslist-Like Buying and Selling Feature

Facebook Is Officially Testing a Craigslist-Like Buying and Selling Feature

The rumors are true. The social-media giant is indeed toying with ways for people to buy and sell items on its iOS app.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How Duolingo Mastered the Fickle Language of Startup Success

How Duolingo Mastered the Fickle Language of Startup Success

Luis Von Ahn, co-founder of the popular free language-learning app, opens up about his passion project's past, present and future.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read

Telecommuters Rejoice: This iOS App Finds and Reviews Wi-Fi Cafes Near You
Telecommuters Rejoice: This iOS App Finds and Reviews Wi-Fi Cafes Near You

A new app takes the guesswork out of finding a reliable place to remotely work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read