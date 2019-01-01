My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IoT

¿Qué es la red LTE-M?
Internet de las cosas

¿Qué es la red LTE-M?

La posibilidad de acceder a una red LTE-M, junto a la red 4.5 crece en México. ¿Sabes de qué trata y por qué se perfila a revolucionar la comunicación y el Internet de las cosas? Los detalles.
Nadia Luna | 5 min read
La startup veracruzana que convierte objetos comunes en productos inteligentes

La startup veracruzana que convierte objetos comunes en productos inteligentes

Aldo y Leonardo Velázquez, Zeus Portillo y Rodolfo Perdomo, fundadores de Product Tracker crearon una plataforma para implementar el Internet de las Cosas (IoT por las siglas en inglés de Internet of Things) en los negocios y convertir un artículo sencillo en un smart product.
Marisol García Fuentes | 6 min read