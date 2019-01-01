There are no Videos in your queue.
Both work with the Apple Pencil.
Apple's new iPad is less formal than the iPad Pro and more affordable. Let's see if it's a big enough step up from the previous iPad to be worth your hard-earned cash.
Learn how to back up your iOS device using iTunes in less than five minutes.
Want to silence or adjust those iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch alerts? Here's how.
The Magnify and Zoom features on iOS can help you better see real objects and your screen.
Is the storage full on your iOS device? Here's how to figure out what's taking up the most space so you can decide what to delete.
Three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road, and bring to life a vision Steve Jobs had for the iPad back in 2010.
The A10X Fusion is the most powerful processor we've ever tested; it's significantly faster than Qualcomm's latest chipset.
This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
iPad sales have been declining since 2013.
From 'Cheese Jobs' to 'Hello Stevie,' Apple fanboys and girls have immortalized Cupertino, Calif.'s 'Billion Dollar Hippie' in some curious and quirky ways.
There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
Dawn Heller was drawn to the iDropped franchise because of its quick turn-around time and her own background in technology and business.
It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.
iPad is a touchscreen tablet computer designed and made by Apple, which was first released in April 2010. Some of its notable features are its virtual keyboard, built-in Wi-Fi and light weight of less than 1.5 lbs. The iPad comes with several applications, including Safari, Mail and iTunes.
