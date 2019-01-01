My Queue

Apple Quietly Announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and Refreshed iPad Mini
Apple Quietly Announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and Refreshed iPad Mini

Both work with the Apple Pencil.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?

Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?

Apple's new iPad is less formal than the iPad Pro and more affordable. Let's see if it's a big enough step up from the previous iPad to be worth your hard-earned cash.
Will Greenwald | 4 min read
How to Back Up an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch Using iTunes

How to Back Up an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch Using iTunes

Learn how to back up your iOS device using iTunes in less than five minutes.
Chloe Albanesius and Jill Duffy | 3 min read
How to Turn Off or Customize Notifications in iOS

How to Turn Off or Customize Notifications in iOS

Want to silence or adjust those iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch alerts? Here's how.
Lance Whitney | 5 min read
How to Use Your iPhone or iPad to Help You See Better

How to Use Your iPhone or iPad to Help You See Better

The Magnify and Zoom features on iOS can help you better see real objects and your screen.
Lance Whitney | 4 min read

How to Free Up Space on Your iPhone or iPad
How to Free Up Space on Your iPhone or iPad

Is the storage full on your iOS device? Here's how to figure out what's taking up the most space so you can decide what to delete.
Jill Duffy and Chandra Steele | 8 min read
How iOS 11 Brings Steve Jobs's Vision for the iPad to Life
How iOS 11 Brings Steve Jobs's Vision for the iPad to Life

Three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road, and bring to life a vision Steve Jobs had for the iPad back in 2010.
Tim Bajarin | 2 min read
iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever
iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever

The A10X Fusion is the most powerful processor we've ever tested; it's significantly faster than Qualcomm's latest chipset.
Ajay Kumar | 3 min read
iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price
iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price

This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
The iPad Was Supposed to Revolutionize News, Books and Computers. So What Happened?
The iPad Was Supposed to Revolutionize News, Books and Computers. So What Happened?

iPad sales have been declining since 2013.
Steve Kovach | 10 min read
7 Creative, Marvelous and Downright Weird Ways People Paid Tribute to Steve Jobs
7 Creative, Marvelous and Downright Weird Ways People Paid Tribute to Steve Jobs

From 'Cheese Jobs' to 'Hello Stevie,' Apple fanboys and girls have immortalized Cupertino, Calif.'s 'Billion Dollar Hippie' in some curious and quirky ways.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
A Look Back at Apple as it Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

There were no fools sitting in that garage in California on April 1, 1976, when Apple was founded.
Don Reisinger | 7 min read
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball
Apple Strikes Huge Deal With Major League Baseball

Instead of the usual paper notes, coaches and managers will now use a 12.9-inch iPad pre-loaded with a custom software called 'MLB Dugout.'
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Pennsylvania Woman Drops Corporate Career to Open an iDropped Repair Shop
Pennsylvania Woman Drops Corporate Career to Open an iDropped Repair Shop

Dawn Heller was drawn to the iDropped franchise because of its quick turn-around time and her own background in technology and business.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid

It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read

The iPad is a touchscreen tablet computer designed and made by Apple, which was first released in April 2010. Some of its notable features are its virtual keyboard, built-in Wi-Fi and light weight of less than 1.5 lbs. The iPad comes with several applications, including Safari, Mail and iTunes