iPad apps

This New iPad App May Help People With Schizophrenia
Apps

Scientists at Cambridge University said the game improves memory and learning.
Reuters | 2 min read
Pinterest Adds 'App Pins' So You Can Find Cool Apps and Instantly Download Them

Thanks to a new partnership, you can now download iOS apps directly from the social bookmarking platform.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Meet Spruce, a Telemedicine App Designed to Stop Acne in Its Tracks

Now you can get medical help for acne from the privacy of your own phone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Every Entrepreneur Can Make Life Easier With These 5 iOS 8 Apps

The updated operating system is another big advance in making your smartphone a powerful business tool.
Amrik Randhawa | 3 min read
Wish Waiting for a Table Was Less Painful? There's an App for That.

NoWait efficiently manages waits for tables, reducing stress levels for customers and restaurant owners alike.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read

Try This Calendar App to Keep Your Crazy Schedule Straight
National Small Business Week

Calendar apps are the compasses of our busy lives, so choose wisely. Here's the smart one Young Entrepreneur Council founder Scott Gerber swears by.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Downloading Office for iPad? Get the Right Subscription for You.
Office Tech

There are many tiers to Microsoft's office suite. Know which one is best suited for your company.
Tim Hegedus | 4 min read
Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office
Microsoft

Office for iPad now available in the Apple store
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Inventory Out of Control? Take Stock With These 3 iPad Apps.
Business Unusual

From what's selling to what's hidden in storage, these apps help put inventory control in the palm of your hand.
Cynthia Boris | 3 min read
App Syncs Phone and Tablet Screens to Create One Big Picture
Technology

The Mosaic app allows users to sync multiple iPhones or iPads to create one giant screen on which to share files or view photos and video.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
How This First-Time Entrepreneur Built the Top Grossing iPad App
Technology

Digitizing comic books seems like an easy sell, but for David Steinberger of Comixology a whole lot more strategy was involved.
Dave Lerner
Presentations Made Easy With Slide Tool App
Technology

Adam Tatt and Kevin Leneway wanted to put together a slick presentation without a design staff, so they invented an iPad app to do it for them.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
A Path to Better Maps: Apple Buys Data Mapping Startup Locationary
Technology

The tech giant acquires the Toronto-based data-mapping startup in an apparent effort to beef up its Maps app.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
15 Hidden iOS 7 Features Apple Didn't Tell You About
Technology

A rundown of the features you might have been waiting for, but don't know exist yet.
Kevin Smith
3 iPad Apps That Make Project Planning Easier
Technology

A look at tools that take a creative approach to planning a small project.
Cynthia Boris | 3 min read