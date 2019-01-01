My Queue

Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro
Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro

Here are the latest rumblings on the long-anticipated tablet's potential screen size, release date and features.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Nokia Revives the Brand With Launch of iPad Lookalike

The 'N1' comes just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple's Latest iPads Are Thinner, Faster and Equipped With Touch ID

The iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 will be available for preorder starting tomorrow.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Apple Might Bring Back Something Steve Jobs Hated: The Stylus.

Despite its founder's notorious disdain for them, Apple could release a surprisingly slick "iPen" stylus. Or not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Apple Gives New iPad Mini a Stealth Release

You may not know it, but Apple's latest tablet is now available for purchase. Good luck getting one in time for Christmas.
Brian Patrick Eha | 1 min read