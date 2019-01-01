My Queue

iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week
iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week

The new device, which starts at $799, is competing with Microsoft's Surface Pro 3.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why the iPad Pro Could Prove a Tough Sell for Businesses

Why the iPad Pro Could Prove a Tough Sell for Businesses

Analysts say Apple faces significant hurdles in getting companies to scoop up its latest device.
Reuters | 5 min read
Steve Jobs Would Not Have Liked the Apple Pencil

Steve Jobs Would Not Have Liked the Apple Pencil

Back in 2007, he expressed his dislike for styluses.
Alex Fitzpatrick | 2 min read
Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet

Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet

The iPad is getting closer to replacing your laptop.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro

Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro

Here are the latest rumblings on the long-anticipated tablet's potential screen size, release date and features.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read