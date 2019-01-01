My Queue

Should You Upgrade to the New Apple iPad?
Apple's new iPad is less formal than the iPad Pro and more affordable. Let's see if it's a big enough step up from the previous iPad to be worth your hard-earned cash.
Will Greenwald | 4 min read
It'll make changing your mind a lot less stressful.
Geoffrey Smith | 2 min read
As phones grow ever larger, Apple's new iPad Air 2 shines in a different light: as a PC replacement.
Jason Cipriani | 4 min read
The site will be used for domestic crystal production and require 1,300 additional construction jobs.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Apple's new line of iPads are responding to some key challenges that have emerged as the tablet market has become more crowded.
Amy Gahran | 4 min read

Is Apple's New iPad Mini Worth It? The Pros and Cons for Business
Apple just announced its latest tablet. Here, we break down what to consider before you buy.
Amy Gahran
Everything You Need to Know About Apple's Upcoming iPad Mini
Here's what we know so far about size, cost and its release date.
Steve Kovach
6 Tips for Building Better iPad Presentations
The popular tablet can be a useful tool for making presentations on the go. Consider this advice for using it right.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
Using an iPad to Boost Productivity
Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Colleen DeBaise
The Kindle Fire Fuels Tablet Wars
With the retail firepower of its Silk 'split' browser, the Kindle Fire could be a barn-burner for Amazon.
Jonathan Blum
Apple's iPad or the Samsung Galaxy? Small-Business Users Debate
The Samsung Galaxy Tab is one of the first real credible tablet challengers to Apple's iPad. But are its more limited apps a hindrance or an advantage?
Ericka Chickowski | 2 min read
Toshiba's Thrive Tablet: A Better Bet for Small Businesses
Want a tablet PC but can't justify the expense? Toshiba's Thrive will be more business-friendly than others on the market.
Jonathan Blum
Review: An iPad Keyboard for Work on the Go
A look at the tyPad combo keyboard and cover for mobile business users.
Jonathan Blum | 6 min read