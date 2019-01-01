My Queue

iPhone

Supreme Court Rules Against Apple in App Store Price Fixing Case
Apple

Supreme Court Rules Against Apple in App Store Price Fixing Case

The decision paves the way for iPhone owners to sue the company.
Kris Holt | 3 min read
Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Think of it as 'Paperboy' for billionaires.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction

He says he doesn't want people to use their phones so much.
Julie Bort | 4 min read
How Big Companies Keep Consumers Happy With Product Micro-Changes (and How You Can, Too)

How Big Companies Keep Consumers Happy With Product Micro-Changes (and How You Can, Too)

No, you don't need a major overhaul to keep customers coming back for more. Just ask Apple.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
Apple Says It Does Not Want to be an 'Elitist' Company as iPhone Prices Continue to Rise

Apple Says It Does Not Want to be an 'Elitist' Company as iPhone Prices Continue to Rise

Apple COO Jeff Williams also said analysts 'don't really understand the cost of what we do.'
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Did You Know These iPhone Apps Record Your Screen While You Use Them?
Cybersecurity

Did You Know These iPhone Apps Record Your Screen While You Use Them?

These apps utilize analytics software that embeds 'session replay' tech to show them exactly what users are doing.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Apple Acknowledges FaceTime Bug, PG&E Files for Bankruptcy and NFL History Will be Made at the Super Bowl
3 Things To Know

Apple Acknowledges FaceTime Bug, PG&E Files for Bankruptcy and NFL History Will be Made at the Super Bowl

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Apple Is Reportedly Cutting iPhone Production by 10 Percent
Apple

Apple Is Reportedly Cutting iPhone Production by 10 Percent

It will affect all iPhone models, including its newest ones.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'
Emoji

Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000
Kanye West

Kanye West Unlocked His Phone With the Cameras Rolling, and His Password Is 000000

He should really consider using Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
350,000 Amazon Workers Get Raises. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

350,000 Amazon Workers Get Raises. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple's XS lineup and entry-level iPhone XR don't have as many flashy features as their predecessors, but there are plenty of upgrades under the hood.
Rob Marvin | 4 min read
Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event
Apple

How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event

Ready for new iPhones? If you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, Apple will live stream Wednesday's iPhone event on its website and via its Twitter feed.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
3 Key Factors That Led to Apple Becoming the World's First Trillion-Dollar Company
Apple

3 Key Factors That Led to Apple Becoming the World's First Trillion-Dollar Company

Apple has never competed on price, yet it is the brand preferred by people across the wealth spectrum.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
The iPhone is a touchscreen smartphone designed and manufactured by Apple. The first generation of iPhone came out in 2007. The iPhone can not only be used as a phone, but it has many functions, such as the ability to take photos and videos, play music, email and  web browse.