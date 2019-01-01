There are no Videos in your queue.
iPhone 6
Apple
The alleged design defect has left hundreds of iPhones unresponsive to physical contact.
Apple sold more than the 13 million phones it expected to sell.
Also this week: A global drug investigation brings questions about digital privacy to the forefront.
Think you know your iPhone? Think again. Here's a look at some of the device's lesser-known features.
The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
It's the fastest iPhone rollout in company history.
Bankruptcy
GT Advanced Technologies suffered the consequences after Apple decided not to use its scratch-resistant sapphire glass screens for the iPhone 6.
Smartphones
Sales of older inventory are actually booming, fueled oddly enough by new phones from Apple, Samsung and Motorola, according to mobile accessory companies.
Customer Complaints
First there was bendgate. Now brace yourself for hairgate, the latest online uproar.
Bankruptcy
The company that developed the scratch-resistant sapphire glass that was left out of Apple's new large-screen iPhones is in financial distress.
Android
With its iPhone 6 and iOS 8, Apple has introduced a few features that have been available on Android smartphones for quite some time. But some say Apple is still leagues behind in other ways.
iPhone
Sure, the iPhone 6 just came out. But let's be honest. It's far from perfect.
iPhone
Some customers have had problems with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus bending from being kept in pockets.
iPhone
The company broke its own sales record from last year and had twice as many opening weekend sales than it did with the iPhone 5 in 2012.
