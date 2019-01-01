My Queue

iPhone 6S

Cookie Monster Demonstrates Why Hands-Free Siri Is Useful (Video)

The digital personal assistant can do many things, but she can't make your cookies bake faster.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores

The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York

The arrival of Pope Francis in the Big Apple could put a damper on the other big Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launch.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Tim Cook Tells Stephen Colbert He Had a 'Tremendous Responsibility' to Come Out as Gay (VIDEO)

The Apple CEO talked Siri, Steve Jobs movies and, of course, the iPhone 6S with the new 'Late Night' host. Then it got deep.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
It's Official: Apple to Unveil New iPhone September 9

Siri's a real charmer when she drops hints.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read