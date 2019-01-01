My Queue

Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X
Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X

'It is scary. I do not really know what it can be used for,' said Kazuya Noshiro.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Researchers Claim They Can Dupe iPhone X Face ID With a Mask

Researchers Claim They Can Dupe iPhone X Face ID With a Mask

For about $150, researchers at Bkav Corporation designed a mask they said is able to unlock an iPhone X using Face ID. Did they prove Apple wrong?
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
10 Apps That Already Work Great on iPhone X

10 Apps That Already Work Great on iPhone X

The iPhone X has a few quirks developers need to address; these apps are ahead of the curve.
Sascha Segan | 3 min read
Apple's Newest Products Are Here: See The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus And iPhone X

Apple's Newest Products Are Here: See The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus And iPhone X

After months and months of waiting, the iPhone X plus the next-gen iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are finally here to take on the industry.
tbreak | 6 min read