My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ipsy

What $100 Million in New Funding Means for Ipsy, Michelle Phan's Beauty Box Startup
Beauty Businesses

What $100 Million in New Funding Means for Ipsy, Michelle Phan's Beauty Box Startup

Before this week, the company hadn't raised venture funding since 2012.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)

How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)

A quick and dirty roadmap to launching a curated subscription box service in seven steps.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How Ipsy, Michelle Phan's Million-Member Sampling Service, Is Giving Birchbox a Run for Its Money

How Ipsy, Michelle Phan's Million-Member Sampling Service, Is Giving Birchbox a Run for Its Money

Ipsy, which charges users $10 per month for a 'Glam Bag' full of five sample-sized beauty products, just crossed the 1 million subscriber milestone.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read