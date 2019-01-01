My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IronHack

Ironhack y Rappi ofrecen 3 mdp en becas. Te decimos cómo aplicar a una
Convocatorias Entrepreneur

Ironhack y Rappi ofrecen 3 mdp en becas. Te decimos cómo aplicar a una

Los ganadores serán dados a conocer el 30 de abril, 15 de mayo y 5 de junio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Ironhack, la startup que llega a México para transformar la educación digital

Ironhack, la startup que llega a México para transformar la educación digital

La startup llega a México después de revolucionar la educación digital y ayudar a otras startups en países como España, Francia y Estados Unidos.
Yanin Alfaro | 5 min read