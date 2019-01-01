My Queue

IRS

7 Things You Should Know About Cryptocurrency Taxes

Taxes are just around the corner, including for cryptocurrency.
Scott McGovern | 5 min read
Your Taxes Are Done but Are You Getting Your Money's Worth From Your Accountant?

If all your accountant does is make sure you don't get audited by the IRS, it's time to find a better accountant.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
10 Tax-Savings Hacks That Small Business Owners Often Miss

Approximately 93 percent of small business owners in one small survey overpaid their taxes over the past dozen years. Don't be one of them.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Beware the 'Nanny Tax'

The IRS is cracking down on wage taxes for more than just nannies, and no one is immune.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
7 Tax Facts Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Filing This Year

The yearly ordeal is not getting any simpler any time soon.
Keith Hall | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Here's Why It Pays to Track Every Tiny Business Expense

Between taxes, credit card rebates and simply knowing if you're profitable, watching the pennies is essential.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye

The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Tom Taulli | 4 min read
5 Tax-Reporting Tips for U.S. Entrepreneurs Doing Business Overseas

These tips take into account recent tax-reporting rules and reforms affecting U.S. entrepreneurs.
Joshua Ashman and Ephraim Moss | 6 min read
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties

The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
Tom Taulli | 3 min read
What to Do If You Get a Notice From the IRS

Little is less welcome than a letter from IRS but there are ways to mitigate the costs and lessen the stress.
Tom Taulli | 3 min read
U.S. Judge Rules Texas Tycoon Committed Tax Fraud

Judge Barbara Houser ruled that there was 'clear and convincing evidence' Sam Wyly committed tax fraud, rejecting his arguments that he relied on professional advisers to vet the offshore system.
Reuters | 3 min read
IRS Expects Minimal Delays to Tax Refunds After Server Crash

The glitch has blocked providers from sending the returns to government since yesterday
Steve Dent | 1 min read
6 Ways R&D Tax Credits Can Help Save You Money

Don't be afraid to apply for research and development benefits if they apply to your current professional projects.
Chai Hoang | 4 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read