Islamic Finance

Five Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need To Leverage The Islamic Economy

The focus has shifted beyond simple wealth creation to economies that work to alleviate the social and environmental costs that derive from inequality.
Shakeeb Saqlain | 5 min read
DAFZA Launches Goodforce Labs, A Startup Incubator Focusing On Social Impact

Dubai Aiport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), along with various entities, have introduced Goodforce Labs, a startup incubator focused on ethical startups in the Islamic economy and halal sector.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
A New Generation Of Islamic Finance Experts Is Required In The Middle East

Today's varied and fluctuating markets call for finance professionals who are both flexible in their approach and knowledgeable of different financial models.
John O'Brien | 4 min read
The Islamic Economy Needs To Find Routes To Connect Innovation With Financing

For many entrepreneurs, the growth of the Islamic finance industry has not reached them and financing remains difficult to access.
Blake Goud | 4 min read
Global Islamic Economy Summit 2016 To Focus On Future Of Islamic Economy

The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Thomson Reuters, are organizing the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) 2016 on October 11-12, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

Islamic Development Bank Group Marks Its Presence In Tunisia
Finance

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector has signed an advisory services contract with Tunisian leasing firm El Wifack.
Kareem Chehayeb | 1 min read