Islamic Finance
The focus has shifted beyond simple wealth creation to economies that work to alleviate the social and environmental costs that derive from inequality.
Dubai Aiport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), along with various entities, have introduced Goodforce Labs, a startup incubator focused on ethical startups in the Islamic economy and halal sector.
Today's varied and fluctuating markets call for finance professionals who are both flexible in their approach and knowledgeable of different financial models.
For many entrepreneurs, the growth of the Islamic finance industry has not reached them and financing remains difficult to access.
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Thomson Reuters, are organizing the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) 2016 on October 11-12, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
Finance
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector has signed an advisory services contract with Tunisian leasing firm El Wifack.
