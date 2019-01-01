My Queue

Islamic State

U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Twitter Over Islamic State Rhetoric
Twitter

U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Twitter Over Islamic State Rhetoric

Aug. 10 Twitter Inc. won a bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the widow of an American killed in Jordan which accused the social media company of giving voice to Islamic State.
Reuters | 1 min read