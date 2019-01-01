IT Outsourcing

My Queue

5 Things to Consider When You're Hiring A Software Outsourcing Partner
5 Things to Consider When You're Hiring A Software Outsourcing Partner

For example: Are you a price-first or quality-price kind of partner?
Alejandro Vásquez | 8 min read
6 Tips For Finding the Right Developer

6 Tips For Finding the Right Developer

If ever you needed to hire somebody who knows more than you, it's your developer. But you have to learn a lot to get it right.
Anand Srinivasan | 5 min read
How One Small Firm Replaced Its AWOL Site Designer -- Fast

How One Small Firm Replaced Its AWOL Site Designer -- Fast

A stationery boutique owner had to do some serious bargain-hunting when she needed a web designer to add a 'shop online' element to her company's website.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How One Small Company Outsourced IT to a Cloud-Computing Platform

How One Small Company Outsourced IT to a Cloud-Computing Platform

MindShift brings the cloud-computing concept down to earth, so that small firms like Salo can see big IT improvements.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
How to Know When to Outsource IT

How to Know When to Outsource IT

When is the right time for an entrepreneurial business to outsource IT management to a remote provider?
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read