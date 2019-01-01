My Queue

IT sector

Staffing

Trends That Will Shape the IT Staffing Industry in Next Few Years

Ideally, SMBs & MSMEs must focus on recruiting the skilled candidates capable of managing the innovative projects to meet future demands
Abhishek Agarwal | 4 min read
How Recruitment Dynamics Will Change in Fast Growing Economy Like India

How Recruitment Dynamics Will Change in Fast Growing Economy Like India

"Focus on interactive interviews with candidates that help in understanding their strengths"
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read