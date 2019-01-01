My Queue

Italy

This Is What It's Like to Drive the Ferrari Hatchback, the World's Most Practical Supercar
Cars

Cutting-edge versatility meets old-school power in the GTC4Lusso.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
Uber Must Leave Italy in 10 Days After Nationwide Ban

It can no longer advertise its services or operate in the country.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Italy Debating Bill to Require Paid Menstrual Leave

The proposed policy could potentially lead to repercussions, however.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Starbucks to Open Stores in Italy

'We're going to try, with great humility and respect, to share what we've been doing and what we've learned through our first retail presence in Italy," CEO Howard Schultz says.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Reuters | 5 min read