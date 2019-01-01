There are no Videos in your queue.
Italy
Cars
Cutting-edge versatility meets old-school power in the GTC4Lusso.
It can no longer advertise its services or operate in the country.
The proposed policy could potentially lead to repercussions, however.
'We're going to try, with great humility and respect, to share what we've been doing and what we've learned through our first retail presence in Italy," CEO Howard Schultz says.
Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
