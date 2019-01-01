My Queue

Jack Dorsey

President Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Blasting Platform for Bias
'They don't treat me well as a Republican,' Trump said in tweet on Tuesday morning. 'Very discriminatory.'
Michael Kan | 4 min read
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others

He said if he could conceive of Twitter again, he wouldn't count people's 'likes.'
Aria Bendix | 3 min read
Twitter: Instead of Tweet Edits, How About 'Clarifications'?

Jack Dorsey wants you to be able to clarify any offensive tweets you might have posted in the past.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter

Dorsey said he respects the 'ups and downs' that come with Musk's Twitter usage, which has famously landed him in hot water.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read

Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter
But he wasn't clear about what he's doing to solve it.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place
He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
How 3 Tech Superstars Mastered Personal Productivity
Find what works for you, whether it be 180-hour workweeks or sharing your calendar with everyone you know.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
Zuckerberg Says He's Sorry. Are You Buying It? 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Twitter CEO Asks Users How They'd Improve the Platform
Jack Dorsey copied Airbnb's Brian Chesky's approach of crowdsourcing advice for his own company.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Twitter CEO Briefly Suspended From Twitter
Jack Dorsey chalked it up to 'an internal mistake.'
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Twitter CEO Apologizes for Allowing White Supremacist Ad
The company, which has also been under criticism for not doing enough to thwart cyber bullying, said on Tuesday that it would upgrade some features to curb abusive behavior.
Reuters | 1 min read
Mark Cuban Hates on Anti-Hate Twitter Tools
The outspoken Shark took to Twitter to give Jack Dorsey an earful.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Twitter: The Company No One Wants to Buy
Despite a number of high-profile companies looking at Twitter, the social media site simply doesn't make enough money.
Nathan Sinnott | 5 min read
Jack Dorsey Explains Why Elon Musk Has One of the Best Twitter Accounts
'He's constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing -- and how he's feeling about it as well.'
Lara O'Reilly | 5 min read