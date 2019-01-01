There are no Videos in your queue.
Jack Dorsey
Twitter
'They don't treat me well as a Republican,' Trump said in tweet on Tuesday morning. 'Very discriminatory.'
He said if he could conceive of Twitter again, he wouldn't count people's 'likes.'
Jack Dorsey wants you to be able to clarify any offensive tweets you might have posted in the past.
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dorsey said he respects the 'ups and downs' that come with Musk's Twitter usage, which has famously landed him in hot water.
More From This Topic
Twitter
But he wasn't clear about what he's doing to solve it.
Twitter
He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Productivity
Find what works for you, whether it be 180-hour workweeks or sharing your calendar with everyone you know.
Customer Feedback
Jack Dorsey copied Airbnb's Brian Chesky's approach of crowdsourcing advice for his own company.
Twitter
Jack Dorsey chalked it up to 'an internal mistake.'
Twitter
The company, which has also been under criticism for not doing enough to thwart cyber bullying, said on Tuesday that it would upgrade some features to curb abusive behavior.
Twitter
The outspoken Shark took to Twitter to give Jack Dorsey an earful.
Twitter
Despite a number of high-profile companies looking at Twitter, the social media site simply doesn't make enough money.
Elon Musk
'He's constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing -- and how he's feeling about it as well.'
